Tropical Storm Elsa expected to move up Florida's west coast

Although Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track to our west, we will feel effects from the storm Monday and Tuesday. Rain squalls and gusty winds are forecast with a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

Elsa will weaken as it will encounter the high terrain of Cuba and some shear once it gets into the Straits/Gulf of Mexico.

By Tuesday it will be just about due west of us, moving up the west coast of Florida then re-curving into the state north of Tampa and running along the eastern seaboard through Friday.

For us we will see an increase in squally weather today, tonight, and tomorrow. We will see the first bands come in today, with just isolated windy showers at first, then picking up some this evening.

Tomorrow the storm will be closest, so off and on squalls are possible, however if the storm consolidates more that may be all confined to the west coast (one of the models showing this).

Impacts locally remain 2-5" of rain, locally higher with wind gusts up to 40-55mph. Sustained winds will stay below tropical storm force, but there's the possibility of an isolated tornado threat, and building seas along the coast.

On the other hand ,whenever we get storms to come from the south and move along the west coast like this there is a possibility for a band to set up somewhere and not move, dumping a whole bunch of rain. So we have to keep an eye on that. Still lots of uncertainty with our local effects.

Rain chances stay high through the end of the week with a flow of tropical moisture continuing, but the storm will be gone.

