Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

System not expected to pose threat to Florida
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed with winds of 40 mph.
Posted at 12:14 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 00:22:30-04

MIAMI — A new tropical storm formed late Thursday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds.

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest at about 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Cindy is expected to run into wind sheer and become a tropical wave.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles to the north of the center.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

