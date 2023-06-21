Tropical Storm Bret's winds increase to 65 mph

MIAMI — Tropical storm warnings are in effect for St. Lucia and Martinique as Tropical Storm Bret moves closer to the Lesser Antilles.

According to the 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret now has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 15 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados and Dominica.

On the current forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night.

The storm is then expected to move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so while Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Weakening is anticipated to begin Thursday night or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles. The system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday.

Data gathered by hurricane hunter aircraft indicated that Bret is a little larger in size, and tropical storm-force winds now extend outward up to 105 miles from the center, especially to the north.

A NOAA buoy to the north of Bret recently reported a sustained wind of 43 mph and a gust of 49 mph.