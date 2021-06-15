Watch
Tropical Storm Bill moves away from US; system in Gulf could become Claudette

System in Gulf poses no threat to South Florida
Tropical Storm Bill continues to move away from the U.S and by tomorrow will become post-tropical or extratropical as it moves up towards Newfoundland.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 15, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday night in the Atlantic Ocean but was forecast to move farther away from the U.S. before dissipating as it moves toward Newfoundland.

Bill becomes the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, a system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a high chance of development over the next five days. If it takes on a name, it would be Claudette.

Tropical Satellite Tuesday 2 a.m. possible Claudette June 15, 2021

The National Hurricane Center said it is likely to become a depression as it moves toward Texas and Louisiana by the weekend and early next week.

It does not pose a threat to South Florida.

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development over the next two to five days.

