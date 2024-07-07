Tropical Storm Beryl strengthening

Hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas Gulf coastline as Beryl is forecast to strengthen to a category one hurricane prior to making landfall.

Hurricane watch is in in effect for southern Texas along the coastline. Depending on where Beryl will make landfall will determine the tropical impacts the southern coastline will feel.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Houston area and areas further inland that won't feel the initial punch of Beryl's landfall.

WPTV

Tropical Storm Beryl is taking advantage of the warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico and is starting to become more organized. Tropical storm conditions are being felt along the coastline with strong winds, rainfall and storm surge will start to take effect Sunday evening.

Flooding and flash flooding will be of great concern for this area of Texas can expect 5-10 inches of rainfall with some areas seeing close to 15 inches can't be ruled out.

Beryl is forecast to make landfall in Texas between Rockport and Bay City, Texas. This areas lies just north of Corpus Christi. Beryl will likely make landfall between 2 am and 8 am Monday morning.

Officials have asked Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston county residents to consider voluntary evacuations and going somewhere safer as Beryl nears.