Tropical Storm Beryl likely strengthening

As of 2 AM Saturday, Tropical Storm Beryl is now moving across the warm waters of the Gulf. This could likely allow Beryl to strengthen to hurricane status before making its third landfall in the Lonestar State.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coastline of Texas as Beryl sets its eye on making landfall near Houston. Tropical storm conditions will be felt as early as tomorrow in rain and increasing winds.

Beryl is forecast to reach category one hurricane status prior to its third landfall between Houston and Corpus Christi. The hurricane conditions will be felt along the entire Texas Gulf Coast. There is life threatening hurricane conditions in winds, flooding, and storm surge.

Winds are expected to be near 90 mph during landfall with heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals range from 5-10 inches possible. Some areas could see locally higher rainfall totals near 15 inches.

Flooding and flash flooding will be an area of concern for the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition to the rainfall and flooding, there is an increasing risk of life threatening storm surge. Storm surge will be between 3-5 ft possible.