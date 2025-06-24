Tropical Storm Andrea forms in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

MIAMI — The first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Andrea formed Tuesday morning in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds.

The storm is located about 1,205 miles west of the Azores.

Andrea is moving toward the east-northeast at about 17 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

Little change in strength is expected on Tuesday.

Weakening is expected to begin Tuesday night, with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday night as it remains over the open ocean.

It will have no impact on South Florida or the United States.