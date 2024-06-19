Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf of Mexico with 40 mph winds

MIAMI — The first named storm of the 2024 hurricane season formed Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed over the western Gulf of Mexico packing heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds is forecast along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla is also under a tropical storm warning.



At 11 a.m., Alberto was moving toward the west at about 9 mph. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will reach the coast of northeastern Mexico early Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast today or tonight before the center of Alberto reaches land. Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico into South Texas.

Maximum totals of around 20 inches are possible across the higher terrain of the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. This rainfall will likely produce considerable flash and urban flooding along with new and renewed river flooding.

Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across northeast Mexico.

Rapid weakening is expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.