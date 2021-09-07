Tropical disturbance to move across Florida, Larry still a major hurricane

Larry is still a category 3 hurricane but will weaken to a cat 2 by tomorrow then move east of Bermuda. By the weekend, it will move towards Newfoundland as a category 1 hurricane, then continue a path towards the North Atlantic where it will eventually die out.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

An area of showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula will move into the northeastern Gulf where it has a low chance of development.

For us, it just means a boost in rain chances tomorrow and Thursday. Some development possible once the system crosses over Florida and moves into the Atlantic.