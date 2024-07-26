Watch Now
Tropical disturbance in the Atlantic has 20% of development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that has a 20% for development over the next seven days.
MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon they are monitoring a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said this area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days.

Some development of this system will be possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week.

It is expected to move generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week.

The chance for tropical formation over the next seven days is 20 percent.

