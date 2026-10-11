Tropical Disturbance in Eastern Atlantic With 20% Chance of Development

OCTOBER 11, 2026 — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the eastern tropical Atlantic that has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next several days.

As of this morning, an elongated area of low pressure was located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the western coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center, gives the disturbance about a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next seven days.

While some organization is possible early this week, increasing upper-level winds and shear are expected to create less favorable conditions by midweek.

The area is forecast to move slowly northward to north-northwestward over the next several days, remaining out in the eastern Atlantic.

At this time, the disturbance poses no immediate threat to South Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

