Tropical Depression Two forms in Bay of Campeche

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, a tropical depression has formed over the Bay of Campeche, near the southeastern Mexico coastline. This tropical system will not impact Florida, nor the U.S.

With sustained winds of 30 mph and higher gusts, Tropical Depression Two is moving WNW at 7 m.p.h. It is forecast to strengthen and become a tropical storm on Sunday. It would take the name Barry.

The system will continue to move west-northwestward this weekend before moving inland over Mexico Late Sunday or early Monday morning.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla. Tropical Depression Two is forecast to dump 6-8 inches of rain along portions of the northeastern coastline of Mexico with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Flash and urban flooding is possible near the area of landfall.

