Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico next week

MIAMI — A system in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system," the NHC said Friday.

2PM June 14 Tropical Update: The area offshore the east coast of the US has a low (10%) chance of formation. In the SW Gulf of Mexico, this area has a medium (50%) chance of tropical development early to the middle part of next week. For more info visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/jpfvIFFcJf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 14, 2024

A tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward toward Mexico or Texas.

As of Friday evening, the NHC said the chance of the system forming into a tropical depression in the next seven days is 50%.

A second system off the coast of North Carolina has a 10% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days, but it is moving away from the U.S.