Tropical Depression 8 forms in central Atlantic Ocean

System poses no threat to US
Tropical Depression 8, 11 a.m. Sept. 20
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 12:06:53-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — The eighth tropical depression of the season formed Tuesday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, which has 35 mph winds, poses no threat to the United States and is moving north at 10 mph.

A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Slow strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Gaston later Tuesday.

Swells generated by the depression are expected to affect the Azores later this week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

