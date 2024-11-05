Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical storm Rafael

46538431-Web_Hurricane_Watch_Warn still.png
WPTV
46538431-Web_Hurricane_Watch_Warn still.png
Posted

Tropical storm Rafael is near Jamaica with max winds 60mph this morning. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the Cayman islands and western Cuba Tuesday and Wednesday then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

As the storm moves further into the Gulf, conditions will start to become unfavorable and there should be some weakening before landfall(if any landfall) There's still a lot of uncertainty with the track once it gets into the Gulf.

On it's current track, south Florida will not see direct impacts, however, we will see some fringe effects as it will drag a tropical airmass over us which will increase rain chances and humidity the next few days. It will still stay windy too and we could see some tropical storm wind gusts Tuesday and Wednesday and early Thursday.

Local impacts include Rainfall totals 1-2" are possible but mainly in some isolated areas. Thunderstorms chances, Wind gusts 35-40mph are possible not directly associated with Rafael. Rough seas and some beach erosion possible.

We are also watching an area with a 20% chance for development behind Rafael, north of the islands. It is expected to move into the Bahamas Saturday then into south Florida on Sunday. Regardless of development, we will see wind and rain chances pick up on Sunday and Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More windchop. Watching tropics

James Wieland