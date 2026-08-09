TROPICS: Atlantic tropical activity increases as hurricane season ramps up; no immediate threat to Florida

The Atlantic is beginning to show more signs of life as we move deeper into hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two tropical waves moving across the eastern and central Atlantic. At this time, neither system poses a threat to Florida or the United States, but both will be monitored as they continue westward over the coming days.

The first disturbance is located in the central tropical Atlantic and has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Environmental conditions may allow for some gradual organization early this week before stronger upper-level winds become less favorable later in its journey.

WPTV

A second tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa early this week. Forecast conditions appear more supportive for development, giving this system a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next seven days as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic.

While there are no immediate concerns for Florida, this increase in tropical activity is not unusual. Climatologically, the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up quickly during August and reaches its peak around September 10.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

This serves as a reminder that now is an excellent time to review your hurricane plan, check your emergency supplies, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue monitoring the tropics around the clock and provide updates if any system begins showing signs of becoming a concern for South Florida.