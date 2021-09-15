Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Three tropical waves to watch for development this week

items.[0].videoTitle
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 05:25:14-04

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days. Latest long-range computer models keep this east of Florida wrapping around the Bermuda high.

Another wave is set to emerge off the coast of Africa where it has a low chance of development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A trough east of the Bahamas has a high chance of development over the next 5 days. While development seems likely, models keep this away from Florida.

Nicholas is a depression and will dump heavy rainfall across parts of LA, MS, and AL. 5-10" of rainfall possible over the next couple of days, isolated amounts of 20" possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018