Three tropical waves to watch for development this week

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days. Latest long-range computer models keep this east of Florida wrapping around the Bermuda high.

Another wave is set to emerge off the coast of Africa where it has a low chance of development.

A trough east of the Bahamas has a high chance of development over the next 5 days. While development seems likely, models keep this away from Florida.

Nicholas is a depression and will dump heavy rainfall across parts of LA, MS, and AL. 5-10" of rainfall possible over the next couple of days, isolated amounts of 20" possible.