System with 20% chance for tropical development forecast to enter Caribbean

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center said Monday they are monitoring a new disturbance that is forecast to enter the Caribbean.

The tropical wave was located in the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday afternoon and has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

The system is a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It is expected to move west into the western Caribbean later this week.

The NHC said environmental conditions appear conducive to slow development once it reaches the Caribbean.

The next named storm will be Beryl.