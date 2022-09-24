Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — People in West Palm Beach were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages.

"She called me this morning and said hurricane is coming, I said are you kidding me? No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.

Her family turned to Costco to find some items were already out of stock.

"It's madhouse, no waters, we got scraps. I had to get vitamin water, alkaline water," said her sister, Milagros Rivera. "There's not going to be anything by Tuesday."

Others like Juan Hurtado were stocking up for their first hurricane as a family of 4.

"Always prepare with batteries, water, food, and always be sure that you're above half of a tank with fuel cause as you can see the lines over there are very long for fuel now," said Hurtado.

Gas lines were steady at Costco.

"I'm getting ready for storm, just filling up so I don't have to deal with traffic and the rush," said Esther Cummings who was filling up her car with gas for the hurricane.

The Costco on Southern Boulevard is limiting customers to 4 cans because of the storm.

"Just in case I got to go over to the west coast, I gotta get the in-laws and when I come back just to have the gas available," said Marcus Rojas who was filling gas cans for hurricane. "Just ready for whatever might happen."

"So as a native Floridian what would be your tip to people going through a hurricane for the first time?" WTPV reporter Joel Lopez asked shopper Pat Saavt.

"I would say be prepared for whatever and hope for the best," said Saavt.

Some Costco stores, like the one on Southern Boulevard, are opening their gas stations an hour earlier on Saturday because of the storm.

They'll be open at 5 a.m.

