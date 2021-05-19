Watch
Potential tropical development off Bermuda coast poses no threat to land

20% chance of formation over next 5 days
It has a 20% chance of formation over the next five days.
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 19, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of potential development off the coast of Bermuda.

An area of low pressure could develop Thursday or Friday as if drifts southwest over warmer ocean water and take on subtropical characteristics.

By the weekend, it moves out to sea, so no impact to us here locally.

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but several storms have developed early over the past five years.

