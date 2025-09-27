Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to bring worsening coastal conditions for Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is organizing in the western Atlantic tonight, and forecasters expect it to become a tropical storm as soon as this weekend.

The system is moving slowly through the Bahamas and is forecast to strengthen as it tracks north-northwestward toward the southeast U.S. coast.

While the center of the storm is not expected to make landfall in Florida, its proximity will bring worsening conditions to our beaches and waters.

Long-period swells and building seas will move in late Sunday into Monday, leading to rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and the potential for large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Minor coastal erosion will also be possible during high tide cycles.

For boaters and anyone planning time near the water, hazardous marine conditions are expected early next week. Breezy onshore winds will develop, and seas will steadily build as swells from both this system and distant Hurricane Humberto arrive.

The Bahamas are already under Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches, and areas of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica are seeing flooding rainfall. Here in Florida, rain chances stay elevated through the weekend as tropical moisture increases, though the main concern locally remains at the coast.

Looking ahead, the storm is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by early next week as it nears the Carolinas. Residents up the southeast coast should be preparing now for potential storm surge, flooding rains, and strong winds.

For Florida, the bottom line: no direct landfall impacts are expected, but rough seas, rip currents, and dangerous beach conditions will develop Sunday into early next week.