People shop, dine in Downtown Stuart ahead of weekend storms

STUART, Fla. — Downtown Stuart was business as usual, Friday evening, as shops and restaurants were open before heavy rain expected later that night.

"As far as getting out and having fun on a Friday, or over the weekend, or going to places, rain isn't going to stop that," said Sean McCracken

McCracken has date night planned with his girlfriend, Ashley Ament, and said rain or shine, they wanted to enjoy their Friday.

"We had plans to go already to go see a movie and go to dinner and then we found out a couple of hours ago that there was going to be a tropical storm," said Ament. "Knowing Florida, I figured it was just as much of a chance it would pass by."

The couple say they know weather can turn on a dime and plan to have an early dinner at the Black Marlin before wrapping up date night at home.

"We watch the radar blip hourly," McCracken said. "I think we have at least enough time to go see the movie and get some dinner, but we'll keep an eye on it no doubt."

The Black Marlin says they have reservations lined up through the night.

"Don't be afraid of the rain, just drive slow, take your time and come on in and enjoy it," said Kim Wood, a hostess at the Black Marlin.

The restaurant has only indoor dining and say they had a slower crowd than usual for a Friday night, but their doors are open.

"We're planning on staying open all the way until midnight," said Black Marlin General Manager Jeff Schilling. "We normally close if it turns into a ghost town and the rain really picks up, flooding happens, anything like that, but as of right now, we're planning on staying open all the way through."