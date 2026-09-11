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Peak of hurricane season is here: How long will it stay this quiet?

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The Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet with no hurricanes leading up to the peak.

Since the era of modern technology, the latest we've ever seen the first hurricane form is September 11th. So, 2026 will surpass that record.

Before satellites, it was impossible to track the entire Atlantic Basin.

Peak of hurricane season is here: How long will it stay this quiet?

As we hope for no hurricane landfalls this year, statistically it would be unlikely to not see a hurricane form in the Atlantic this season.

As of Friday morning, there is no chance of tropical development in the Atlantic over the next 7 days. However, we are still keeping our eye out as we are only halfway through the season.

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TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The Atlantic is still expected to have less named storms compared to normal due to the strong El Niño making conditions harsher for hurricane development in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the Pacific Ocean Basin has been very active with 16 named storms.

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The two topical storms are currently active storms.

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