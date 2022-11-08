Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County officials have issued evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier island as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The county will be opening emergency shelters on Wednesday at 7 a.m.," said Weinroth. "

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or early morning Thursday.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center call at (561) 712-6400.

To see if you're in evacuation zones A and B, click here.