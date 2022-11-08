Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents

Palm Beach County update Nicole 11082022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County update Nicole 11082022
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:21:54-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County officials have issued evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier island as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The county will be opening emergency shelters on Wednesday at 7 a.m.," said Weinroth. "

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or early morning Thursday.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center call at (561) 712-6400.

To see if you're in evacuation zones A and B, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend windchop coming, tropics next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019