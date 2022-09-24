Palm Beach County animal shelter looking for foster families to care for pets during storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Storm preparations are officially underway at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter and employees there need your help.

They’re looking for foster care families who are willing to house a dog or a cat for the next few days.

It's all part of a new program called Hurricane Hounds. It’s designed to help make room at the shelter for pets in need of critical care after the storm.

“We’re looking for people that can take the dogs or the cats for just the duration of a storm,” said Jan Steele, Director of Animal Care and Control. “The more space we’ve got, the better, so this is an ideal way for these dogs and cats to find a nice home to chill out with you on your couch and let everybody relax during the hurricane.”

The shelter has a total of 65 dogs and 38 cats who are all packed and ready to go.

“Everything will be provided for our fosters. We will give you leashes, food, the animals have all had their exams, so all you need to do is take them home and love them,” said Steele.

And if you do end up falling in love, he or she is yours to keep.

“It’s a way for you to get a free animal, kind of test drive it for instance and see if that’s really the couch potato you want or the dog that you want to go out running with.”

The dogs and cats will be available for pickup starting tomorrow. The shelter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

To learn more about the animals available for foster homes. click here.

