Nicholas made landfall as hurricane, two tropical waves could develop this week

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a high chance of development.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Nicholas made landfall at12:30 AM on the Eastern Part of the Matagorda Peninsula as a Cat. 1 storm with winds of 75MPH. As of 5 a.m. Nicholas is still a tropical storm again and will move towards Louisiana tomorrow dumping heavy rainfall as it continues a slow path to the east.

An area of low pressure is expected to form north of the Bahamas and some development is possible as it moves north.

