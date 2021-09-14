Nicholas made landfall as hurricane, two tropical waves could develop this week

Nicholas made landfall at12:30 AM on the Eastern Part of the Matagorda Peninsula as a Cat. 1 storm with winds of 75MPH. As of 5 a.m. Nicholas is still a tropical storm again and will move towards Louisiana tomorrow dumping heavy rainfall as it continues a slow path to the east.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a high chance of development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

An area of low pressure is expected to form north of the Bahamas and some development is possible as it moves north.