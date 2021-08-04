New NOAA forecast predicts 15 to 21 named storms in 2021

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway and with five named storms already under our belt, NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season.

The forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts 7 to 10 hurricanes, up from the pre-season forecast of six to 10. Overall, NOAA predicts a total of 15 to 21 named storms, up from its earlier prediction of 13 to 20.

The number of expected major hurricanes, which means those with winds of at least 111 mph, held steady at three to five.

“After a record-setting start, the Atlantic 2021 hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator.

NOAA scientists predict that the likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is 65%. There is a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

“Now is the time for families and communities to ensure their preparations are in place,” said National Weather Service Director Louis W. Uccellini, Ph.D. “These storms can be devastating, so be prepared for all possible outcomes by staying tuned to the forecast and following safety information and possible evacuation notifications issued by emergency officials.”

Currently an area of showers and storms around the Cabo Verde Islands has a 10% chance of development and a wave is expected to come off the coast of Africa by tomorrow then move west where it has a low chance of development.