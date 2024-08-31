New Disturbance in the Gulf plus watching two other areas in the tropics

A new disturbance over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing a large area of disorganized storms just offshore the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

This system is expected to meander near the coast through much of next week, and some development is possible if it remains offshore.

Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause flooding along coastal Louisiana and the upper Texas coast during the next few days.

Next, another disturbance located in the middle of the tropical Atlantic has a medium chance to organize in the next week or so.

The chances have been increasing. It poses no threat to land through the holiday weekend.

Models show it approaching the windward islands around Tuesday of next week then crossing into the Caribbean Sea most of next week, possibly strengthening by next weekend when it's near Jamaica.

After that, it is too soon to tell where it will go but early model runs put it in the Gulf of Mexico in about 10 days.

The third tropical wave we're watching is located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and will generally track westward over the next couple of weeks. The NHC is giving it a low chance at the moment.