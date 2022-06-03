Watch
Neighbors stack sandbags, clear storm drains in Lake Worth Beach

'Just hope for the best,' says resident Robert Serr of impending rain
Storm preparations in Lake Worth Beach
Sandbags in front of a home in Lake Worth Beach on June 3, 2022.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:41:21-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Residents in low-lying areas of Lake Worth Beach on Friday are preparing for possible flooding from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Homes on 18th Avenue South near the Intracoastal Waterway had sandbags stacked in front of their garages.

Crews spent all day Thursday and Friday morning clearing storm drains throughout the city to make sure water can flow freely once the heavy rain comes.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

One resident said he's had water damage before and hopes it doesn't happen again.

"You've gotta put sandbags in front of the garage, in front of the front door, and just hope for the best," said resident Robert Serr. "This area does flood sometimes, especially when the rain comes in heavy. And just hope that it doesn't go in the house."

Lake Worth Beach officials are reminding neighbors that if you have a storm drain in front of your home, make sure it's clear of debris.

