Invest 95-L could become tropical storm this weekend

Second system over western Caribbean Sea has 30% chance of development
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 27, 2024.
Invest 95-L had winds of 30 mph and was moving west at 15 mph on June 27, 2024.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 27, 2024

MIAMI — Forecasters are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, including one that has a high chance of becoming either a depression or tropical storm in the next few days.

The first system, Invest 94-L, is currently over the western Caribbean Sea and producing widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity while it moves westward at about 21 mph.

Some development of this system is possible over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center said this tropical wave has a 30% of tropical development in the next seven days.

Invest 94-L had winds of 30 mph on June 27, 2024.

Second System In Atlantic Ocean

The second system, Invest 95-L, has a high chance of tropical development in the next seven days.

As of Thursday morning, it is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC said environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive, and development of this system is anticipated.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

Forecasters said this system has a 70% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.

