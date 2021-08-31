Ida downgrades, Kate forms, another tropical depression likely to form

Ida is now a depression but will continue to be a rainmaker for parts of the south through the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for those areas.

Tropical Storm Kate is a poorly organized storm in the Central Atlantic and will likely dissipate in the next couple of days as it stays out to sea.

A broad low could form in the Caribbean in the next couple of days where it has a low chance of development.

The low in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named storm which would be Larry. A Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so, but the spaghetti models take it out to sea.