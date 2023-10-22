Hurricane Tammy moving away from the Northern Leeward Islands

Watch Now
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 07:52:49-04

As of 5 a.m. Hurricane Tammy has winds of 85 m.p.h and is moving north-northwest at 10 m.p.h.

Hurricane conditions possible on parts of the Northern Leeward Islands through Sunday morning.

Some of these islands could see four to eight inches of rainfall, isolated amounts up to 12" possible.

Hurricane Tammy will pull away from these islands throughout the day, moving into the Western Atlantic.

Monday, the storm could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane briefly before downgrading to a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, then a tropical storm by the end of the work week as it nears Bermuda.

An area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of tropical formation over the next two to seven days.

