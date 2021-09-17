Hurricane season isn't over yet: 2 tropical waves have high chance of development

A broad low off the coast of North Carolina has a high chance of formation over the next 5 days and a Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so. Regardless of development, high surf expected across parts of the southeast and Mid-Atlantic over the weekend.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development.

A wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. The latest GFS and Euro keeps this system away from the U.S.