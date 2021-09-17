Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Hurricane season isn't over yet: 2 tropical waves have high chance of development

items.[0].videoTitle
A wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 06:10:28-04

A broad low off the coast of North Carolina has a high chance of formation over the next 5 days and a Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so. Regardless of development, high surf expected across parts of the southeast and Mid-Atlantic over the weekend.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. The latest GFS and Euro keeps this system away from the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018