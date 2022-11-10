Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says

Sheriff's office photo shows decomposing skull on Chastain Beach, South Hutchinson Island
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says Hurricane Nicole unearthed what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Nov. 10, 2022.jpg
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says Hurricane Nicole unearthed what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Nov. 10, 2022 (1).jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:22:58-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County.

Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians are investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island.

Snyder said strong winds from Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday, churned up the sand and unearthed the remains of at least six bodies.

A photo from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed a decomposing skull emerging from the sand.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says Hurricane Nicole unearthed what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Nov. 10, 2022.jpg
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says Hurricane Nicole unearthed what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Nov. 10, 2022.

Crime scene technicians are now on Chastain Beach preserving the bones, Snyder said.

"Detectives are working diligently to preserve and carefully remove the remains with the utmost care and respect," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Those remains will be transferred to Gainesville for age testing then moved through a careful process of relocation."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Nicole coming to town

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019