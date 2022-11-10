Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County.

Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians are investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island.

Snyder said strong winds from Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday, churned up the sand and unearthed the remains of at least six bodies.

A photo from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed a decomposing skull emerging from the sand.

Crime scene technicians are now on Chastain Beach preserving the bones, Snyder said.

"Detectives are working diligently to preserve and carefully remove the remains with the utmost care and respect," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Those remains will be transferred to Gainesville for age testing then moved through a careful process of relocation."