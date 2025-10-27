Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hurricane Melissa strengthens into Cat. 5, Jamaica prepares for severe impacts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as Jamaica prepares for destructive winds, storm surge and flooding today and into tonight.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is located about 130 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and is sustaining winds of 160 mph. The storm is moving west at 3 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen further today before making landfall on Jamaica early Tuesday.

In the 5 a.m. advisory, the Bahamas issued a Hurricane Watch for the central and southeastern islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica and Cuba.

Melissa is expected to make a slow turn towards the north today, followed by a northeast acceleration starting Tuesday. The storm will travel across the Bahamas on Wednesday.

