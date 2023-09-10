Hurricane Lee will produce hazardous beach and boating conditions by mid-week

Hurricane Lee will continue to push west-northwest over the next few days, then turn north away from Florida by Wednesday.

It's expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by mid-week, then weaken by Friday, but will stay away from the U.S.

While the U.S. will not be directly impacted by Lee, swells produced by Lee will increase wave heights starting Wednesday making way for hazardous beach and boating conditions through next weekend.

Rough surf may also lead to beach erosion, mainly around the high tide cycle.

Tropical Storm Margot will strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, but it will stay out to sea and it will not pose a threat to land.

A few tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic near the coast of Africa have a low chance of formation over the next seven days.

Invest 97L has a low chance of formation over the next two days.

Long range models show some development with this system as it moves across the Atlantic.