Hurricane Lee on track to stay away from Florida

Computer models continue to keep Hurricane Lee away from us here in Florida, but it could produce high waves by the middle part of next week.
Computer models show Hurricane Lee turning north away from the U.S.
Computer models showing a turn to the north.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 08:47:12-04

Hurricane Lee will weaken sometime Saturday, but regain major hurricane strength by Sunday and hold on to that major hurricane status through the middle of next week.

Computer models continue to show a path to the west-northwest, then a turn to the north by the middle of this week, keeping the center of Hurricane Lee away from the U.S.

While the center will stay away from the U.S., Lee will produce big swells and rough surf up and down the east coast this week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Margot in the Eastern Atlantic will strengthen to a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday.

Computer models keep this system away from the U.S.

