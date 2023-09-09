Hurricane Lee on track to stay away from Florida

Hurricane Lee will weaken sometime Saturday, but regain major hurricane strength by Sunday and hold on to that major hurricane status through the middle of next week.

Computer models continue to show a path to the west-northwest, then a turn to the north by the middle of this week, keeping the center of Hurricane Lee away from the U.S.

While the center will stay away from the U.S., Lee will produce big swells and rough surf up and down the east coast this week.

Tropical Storm Margot in the Eastern Atlantic will strengthen to a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday.

Computer models keep this system away from the U.S.