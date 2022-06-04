Hobe Heights neighborhood in Martin County dodges flooding from tropical system

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Martin County eluded any major flooding or storm damage from this tropical system.

However, residents saw a lot of wet roads and minor street flooding in areas the county expected would flood.

Crews didn't have to use many of the resources they prepared like high water rescue trucks.

The sheriff's office placed the vehicles around the county in flood-prone areas like Hobe Sound and the Hobe Heights community.

WPTV The Martin County Sheriff's Office stationed high-water rescue vehicles in flood-prone areas in case of emergencies.

The county also left a stormwater pump in Hobe Heights that could be turned on if street flooding became an issue.

In years past during much heavier rain storms, flooding was so bad it seeped into homes.

County officials this year began demolishing 12 homes at the highest risk for flooding.

"It was, I guess, two years ago we had the flooding and that was like 20 inches of rain," resident Richie Schafferman said.

WPTV Richie Schafferman expresses relief after his neighborhood did not sustain any significant flooding from the storm.

Schafferman was just grateful Saturday morning to walk out to only wet streets but no flooding.

"I'm happy because we don’t need that water here like that," Schafferman said. "I'm glad to see they’ve got the pump system here in case something did happen."

Around the county, other flood-prone areas like Sewalls Point Road saw a few inches of street flooding.

Some water was washing up onto driveways, but roads remained passable. Much of this is credited to the work by city and county crews to clean drainage systems before the storm.

Infrastructure improvements over the last year received their first true test run this season.

"You prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Schafferman said.