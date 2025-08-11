Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: System in Atlantic given 90% chance of development by NHC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the tropics are continuing to warm up, WPTV is keeping you updated on what's being tracked out in the Atlantic.

An area near Bermuda is highlighted with a low chance of developing, as a low-pressure system has developed off an old frontal boundary and could become tropical. Chances have been decreasing, and it will move north, away from us.

A tropical wave (97L) is way out by the Cabo Verde islands off the coast of Africa. It is currently highlighted with a 90% chance to develop this week. It could become a tropical depression today and a named storm over the next few days as it moves westward.

Tropical development Aug. 11, 2025

This storm is about 5 to 7 days away from the islands. Models do develop a hurricane over the next week.

Invest 97L Aug. 11, 2025

It's still too early to tell if it will impact our weather, but early model runs have it curving north before it gets to the Bahamas. Regardless, it's a good time to review your hurricane plan as we are heading into the more active part of the hurricane season.

James Wieland