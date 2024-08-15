Ernesto to Intensify as it pushes towards Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto is roughly 700 mi to the southeast to West Palm beach.

Right now working its way to the northwest at 16 mph. Winds of over 80 mph.

It is expected to get a little bit stronger later today as winds increase to over 100 miles an hour as it starts to turn to the north.

By tomorrow it gets stronger still. In fact it's forecast to become a category 3 hurricane. A major hurricane with winds of over 115 mph.

As it approaches Bermuda it should weaken a little bit as it interacts with drier air and some wind shear. But still a strong hurricane. Category 2.

Early Saturday morning the storm system is moving very close to the island of Bermuda. 8 inches of rain possible there. Gusts over 100 MPH.

After that it picks up speed and works its way up towards the Canadian Maritimes.

As it moves over the cooler ocean waters it should weaken and transition to an extra tropical low.

Either way Newfoundland will be dealing with some strong winds and some heavy downpours as that system races into the North Atlantic.

