Ernesto heading towards SE Canada

Hurricane Ernesto continues to push to the Northeast. Currently it has winds of over 80 MPH.

It's roughly 700 miles east of New York City.

Late tonight it will pass just to the south of Newfoundland with winds of 70 MPH.

The waters there are much colder, so by Tuesday Ernesto should go extra tropical.

On Wednesday the storm will race into the far North Atlantic where it will bet absorbed into a larger storm system.

The rest of the tropics remain quiet.

