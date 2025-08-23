Erin Post tropical, two other tropical waves worth watching

Tropical update:

Erin has become extra-tropical or post tropical and will race across the north Atlantic. It is still a large powerful storm but has lost all its tropical characteristics. The swells from Erin will continue to push into our area through at least Tuesday, slowly fading each day.

Another tropical wave moving through the atlantic has a high chance to become a named storm this weekend. It will move northward and not impact our weather. Hurricane hunters are heading out there to see if it has a closed circulation. Thenext name on the list is Fernand.

Another wave to the south is approaching the islands and has a decreasing low chance for development. Dry air and shear will prevent it from forming now. Once it gets further along, into the Gulf of mexico it will have another chance to develop in about a week.

It is a good time to review hurricane plans and make sure you're prepared as we head into the peak months of hurricane season.

