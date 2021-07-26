Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Disturbance off Florida coast has 30% chance of development

items.[0].videoTitle
The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure near Florida that continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 06:23:19-04

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure near Florida that continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development and there is currently a 30% chance of it forming into a tropical depression in the next several days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"With high moisture around, a southwest steering flow, and this disturbance to our north, we are expecting high-end rain chances -- 70-80% -- Saturday through at least Tuesday and likely Wednesday too," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said. "Localized flooding will be a possibility with some areas potentially reaching up to 5 inches. The other weather factor -- it will be very humid with heat indices in the triple digits."

A Flood Watch remains posted for coastal Palm Beach County until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018