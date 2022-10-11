Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has medium chance of development

MIAMI — A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of development this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard said the storm poses no threat to the United States and should move off to the northwest into Mexico in a few days.

NHC gives a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico a medium chance (60%) of development this week. This is the remnant of former Hurricane Julia possibly spinning up into a new tropical cyclone. pic.twitter.com/PK3Ifltzx2 — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) October 11, 2022

The system is the remnants of former Hurricane Julia, which could possibly spin up into a new tropical cyclone this week.

If the disturbance becomes a named storm, it will be called "Karl."