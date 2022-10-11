Watch Now
Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has medium chance of development

Next named storm would be Karl
Gulf of Mexico disturbance, Oct. 11, 2022
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:21:23-04

MIAMI — A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of development this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard said the storm poses no threat to the United States and should move off to the northwest into Mexico in a few days.

The system is the remnants of former Hurricane Julia, which could possibly spin up into a new tropical cyclone this week.

If the disturbance becomes a named storm, it will be called "Karl."

