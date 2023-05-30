Watch Now
Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has 20% of tropical formation in next 7 days, National Hurricane Center says

System expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds to South Florida later this week
Storms will develop late in the evening inland and track east across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast through the night.
A system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance for tropical formation in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 15:13:00-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% of tropical development in the next seven days.

The system is expected to meander over the eastern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. It is then forecast to move across Florida this weekend, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to both South and Central Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical downpours with heavy rain are expected to develop early Wednesday afternoon, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa. Some storms could become strong to severe.

The disturbance is then forecast to emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

