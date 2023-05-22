Disturbance east of Florida has 10% chance of tropical development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season hasn't even officially started yet, and we're already monitoring some action in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said an area of disturbed weather located east of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa doesn't expect the disturbance to strengthen.

"There's strong upper-level winds. There's dry air. So it's not an environment that's conducive to development," Correa said. "That's why it only has a 10% chance to form in the next two to five days."

The NHC said the disturbance is drifting to the north-northeast, away from South Florida.

"It's getting farther away from the Bahamas, and therefore, farther away from Florida. So not something we have to worry about," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The Colorado State University forecast, which is released annually and is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, is predicting a "slightly below-average" season with a total of 13 tropical storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.