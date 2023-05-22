Watch Now
Disturbance east of Florida has 10% chance of tropical development

Area of disturbed weather expected to move away from Sunshine State and not strengthen
In the tropics, a disturbance located east of the Bahamas has only 10% chance of developing since environmental conditions are not conducive to further development
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa talks about a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas, May 22, 2023.jpg
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 10:38:15-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season hasn't even officially started yet, and we're already monitoring some action in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said an area of disturbed weather located east of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa talks about a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas, May 22, 2023.jpg
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa talks about a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas, May 22, 2023.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Center

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa doesn't expect the disturbance to strengthen.

"There's strong upper-level winds. There's dry air. So it's not an environment that's conducive to development," Correa said. "That's why it only has a 10% chance to form in the next two to five days."

The NHC said the disturbance is drifting to the north-northeast, away from South Florida.

"It's getting farther away from the Bahamas, and therefore, farther away from Florida. So not something we have to worry about," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The Colorado State University forecast, which is released annually and is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, is predicting a "slightly below-average" season with a total of 13 tropical storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

