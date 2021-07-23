Disturbance off Florida coast has 40% chance of developing into tropical depression

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure near Florida that continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development and there is currently a 40% chance of it forming into a tropical depression in the next several days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"With high moisture around, a southwest steering flow, and this disturbance to our north, we are expecting high end rain chances -- 70-80% -- Saturday through at least Tuesday and likely Wednesday too," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said. "Localized flooding will be a possibility with some areas potentially reaching up to 5 inches. The other weather factor -- it will be very humid with heat indices in the triple digits."