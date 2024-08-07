Debby To Make Second Landfall

Tropical Storm Debby continues to spin around just off the coast of Charleston South Carolina. It's a very slow moving storm, moving at only 5 mph. Right now winds of around 45 miles an hour. It is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina later today. Once it's on land it will start to dissipate as we head towards the end of the week. Eventually the remnants of Debby will spread very heavy rainfall across the Northeast and eventually Southeastern Canada too. Charleston and the rest of South Carolina could end up with an additional six to eight inches of rainfall before the system finally pulls away. Elsewhere we're watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean. It's battling a lot of headwinds. The National Hurricane Center service has downgraded that wave to a 10% chance of developing as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. There is no threat to South Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

