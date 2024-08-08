Debby Makes Second Landfall

Tropical Storm Debby makes a second landfall into South Carolina during the overnight hours. As the day goes on Debby will move towards the northeast into South Carolina, spreading some heavy rain in that direction. Currently, it has winds of 50 MPH. It does start to slowly weaken as it's now on land. By tomorrow Debby dissipates to a Tropical Depression and eventually it will work its way across the Northeast and into Southeastern Canada over the next several days. By the weekend Debby is no longer a tropical system just a remnant low as it spreads rainfall and gusty winds into the Canadian Maritimes. In the meantime in the Atlantic, we're watching a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that for now has a 20% chance of developing. Long term models do spin up the next tropical cyclone by mid-week.

