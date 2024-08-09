Watch Now
Former Hurricane Debby has been downgraded to a tropical depression and will continue to weaken as it moves towards the northeast. However it is spreading very heavy rainfall and severe weather across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. It will eventually head all the way up into Southeast Canada and fizzle on out. In the meantime, in the Atlantic, we are watching a tropical wave. This one is heading towards the Caribbean islands. As it approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, long range models do spin up a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane. This one for now is a 50% chance of developing. It is one to watch! Long range models also keep[ it away from Florida and move it into the North Atlantic. We will continue to monitor this system.

